In India, platform X told a court that demands to remove the accounts of two free-speech advocacy groups, allegedly issued by Delhi police, were fake. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Which organizations were mentioned

The organizations in question are the Internet Freedom Foundation and the Indian organization Software Freedom Law Center, known as SFLC.in. They had previously said they received a notice allegedly sent by New Delhi police. It demanded that X remove the organizations’ accounts.

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Content of the alleged notice

The document attributed to police accused the Internet Freedom Foundation and SFLC.in of defaming a Hindu nationalist group linked to India’s ruling party.

According to the source, information about the alleged demand to the platform initially came from the organizations themselves. X told an Indian court on Friday, November 6, that the notices to remove their accounts were not genuine.

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