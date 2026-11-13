Chinese computing infrastructure manufacturer xFusion Digital Technologies has passed a key review by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ahead of a planned initial public offering on the ChiNext board. The company intends to raise 8 billion yuan, or about $1.2 billion, through the IPO, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Exchange committee decision

In a document dated November 12, the listing committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said that xFusion meets the requirements for share issuance, listing, and information disclosure. ChiNext is a board for growing companies within the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

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Questions for the company

At the same time, the committee asked xFusion to explain the dynamics of its gross margin and whether the company will be able to sustain growth in its operating performance. Factors highlighted included changes in demand for computing power, customers' capital expenditures, the company's technology, net operating cash flow, as well as customer and supplier concentration.

The committee also raised the issue of whether the related risks had been sufficiently disclosed. The document states that no other issues remained for xFusion to address further. The company produces computing infrastructure, including servers for artificial intelligence. CITIC Securities is named as the sponsor of the planned offering.

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