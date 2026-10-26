In Sinjar, Iraq, the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) are to disarm and join the Iraqi security forces. According to Iraqi Prime Minister’s military spokesperson Sabah al-Numan, procedures to reorganize ties between the group and Iraqi security structures were to be carried out on Monday, October 26, 2026, under the supervision of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Integration of YBS

As Anadolu Agency reports, YBS members are planned to be integrated into Iraq’s state security institutions. The agency calls YBS an offshoot of the PKK.

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The spokesperson also stated that responsibility for the security of Mount Sinjar is to be transferred to the relevant federal authorities. According to him, implementation of the decision is to begin a new stage of security arrangements in the Sinjar area.

Control over weapons

Al-Numan called the move part of the Iraqi government’s policy of placing all weapons under state control. He also noted that Iraq’s Constitution prohibits the creation of armed formations outside the country’s official armed forces.

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