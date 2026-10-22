Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din reported 125 physical attacks on Palestinian olive harvesters in the West Bank, Palestine, over 24 days since the start of the season. The organization also documented 168 cases of crop theft; Israeli military personnel were present at the scene in at least a quarter of the recorded cases, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Reuters.

Statements by farmers and human rights defenders

Palestinian farmer Ahmed Salem said he saw Israeli settlers hitting his olive trees with sticks, collecting olives into sacks and taking them to a nearby settlement outpost for processing into oil. According to him, he was afraid to intervene because of the risk of attack.

Yesh Din Executive Director Ziv Stahl said that in many cases Palestinians cannot access their land, especially near settlements and outposts. At the same time, she said, settlers can move freely through such areas.

Reuters reported that hundreds of acres of land around the village of Lubban al-Gharbi, including olive groves, were fenced off and seized in 2023–2026 by the Israeli settler outpost Avichai Farm. Salem said village residents saw settlers harvesting olives on these lands and delivering them to the outpost's press.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli side's response

A representative of the Israel Defense Forces said the military takes violence, criminal activity and attempts to undermine security seriously. He did not comment on reports of olive theft in the presence of military personnel and did not mention settlers. Israel said it is investigating some of the incidents.

An Israeli government spokesperson said that harvesting olives by Jews on land he described as the historical homeland of the Jewish people is not theft. At the same time, he added that no one should take the law into their own hands.

The Palestinian Authority said that three Palestinians have been killed in settler attacks since the start of the current olive harvesting season. According to its data, several journalists, European diplomats and a French mayor were also injured.

Farmer Samer Ben Shamsi said that on October 9, settlers in masks attacked him in the Palestinian village of Beita near Nablus. According to him, when he and other farmers fled, the attackers took away their olive harvest in a pickup truck.

Read us on