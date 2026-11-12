US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation this weekend about the war in Iran and the possible resumption of strikes. Israeli outlet Ynet reported that the discussion was tense and escalated into a heated argument. NDTV World reports.

Netanyahu’s office denies the report

The Israeli prime minister’s office rejected reports that the call was confrontational. It called them false and nonsense. A senior Israeli official also confirmed that the conversation took place but said it was not difficult.

According to NDTV World, Trump and Netanyahu have different approaches to further action regarding Iran. Netanyahu seeks the resumption of military strikes and regime change in Iran, while Trump prefers diplomatic negotiations and economic pressure.

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Statements on Iran

During an address at the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset, Netanyahu said that Iran is working to restore its nuclear capabilities. He also said that, in his opinion, this threat can be permanently eliminated only through the overthrow of the ayatollah regime.

The Financial Times previously reported that Netanyahu allegedly calls Trump every day urging him to resume strikes on Iran. At the same time, according to NDTV World, Trump did not support resuming the war: in an interview with the program “60 Minutes,” he said he saw no reason for it.

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