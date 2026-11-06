A YouGov survey in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom found that most respondents believe climate change is real and support urgent action. At the same time, participants are generally unwilling to agree to measures that would directly affect their habits or spending, The Guardian reports.

Attitudes toward the climate crisis

From 69% of respondents in Germany to 80% in France said that the climate is changing. Only 1–4% of respondents denied the very fact of climate change, while 14–20% believe that changes are occurring but are not caused by human activity.

Between 65% and 83% of survey participants in each of the six countries said they were concerned about the climate crisis. The share of those who were very concerned ranged from 23% to 42%.

In France, the level of concern about climate change rose from 74% in April to 83% in mid-August and remained at that level the following month. The share of French people who were very concerned increased from 28% to 42% during this period. In Germany, this figure rose from 27% in April to 40% in August, before later falling to 31%.

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Which actions are supported

Between 79% and 89% of survey participants believed that countries should tackle the climate crisis through international cooperation. In EU countries, respondents also more often supported making climate policy decisions at the European Union level rather than by individual states.

The measures that received the strongest support were those that do not directly affect people: planting trees, subsidies for energy efficiency, a ban on single-use plastic, and taxing major polluters. Higher fuel taxes, restrictions on meat and dairy consumption, taxes on airline tickets, and a ban on new petrol and diesel cars were generally not supported.

Between 45% and 63% of respondents believe that the worst consequences of the climate crisis can still be avoided, but that this requires a radical change in approaches. Only 9–20% of respondents believe that current measures are sufficient to prevent the most serious consequences.

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