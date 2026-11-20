In the United States, YouTube has reached an agreement in principle on a possible payment of about $3 billion to thousands of school districts that accuse the platform of developing a product that promotes addiction and harms students’ mental health. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Bloomberg News.

Terms of the potential agreement

According to sources familiar with the course of the case, the agreement also provides for additional safeguards for teenagers. For it to be concluded, a majority of school districts must join the arrangement. Finalizing the agreement could take several months.

Any settlement must be approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is overseeing the proceedings. Alphabet, YouTube’s parent company, did not immediately comment to Reuters on the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

School districts’ claims

The plaintiffs include school districts in New York, Los Angeles and smaller communities. They have also filed lawsuits against Meta Platforms, Snap and TikTok. The plaintiffs claim that recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scrolling were designed to keep young users on the platforms, and that these features contributed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. The companies deny these claims.

Unlike other platforms, YouTube is widely used in schools during lessons. A September survey by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute of more than 2,000 high school students found that more than 30% of them used YouTube during the school day for entertainment rather than to complete teachers’ assignments.

School districts say they spent money on enforcing phone bans and hiring mental health professionals. The next federal trial in the case involving Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled for February; Meta, TikTok and Snap remain defendants in it.

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