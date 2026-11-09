In 2027, YouTube will resume providing Billboard with data on music listens that are counted when compiling charts. The decision was made after Billboard changed its calculation formula and increased the weight of free ad-supported streams, TechCrunch reports.

Billboard’s new formula

Under the updated rules, 1,000 paid-subscription streams will be equivalent to 1,500 ad-supported listens when calculating album consumption units. Previously, 2,500 free streams were required for this. Paid listens will continue to carry more weight, but the advertising model will have a more substantial impact on artists’ chart positions.

The dispute between the platform and Billboard began in December 2025, when YouTube stopped providing its data. The company said that the previous approach overly favored subscription services and insufficiently accounted for audiences that listen to music for free with advertising.

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The platform’s data returns

YouTube’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, called Billboard’s formula outdated at the time. He said it does not reflect the modern way music is consumed and does not account for the significant activity of users without subscriptions.

The return of YouTube’s data will mean that Billboard will again take into account listens to music videos, live performance recordings, lyric videos, and other music content on the platform. This may affect the metrics of independent artists and performers with large international audiences.

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