YouTube has blocked an 87-year-old singer Heino's video for his new song Erika (Auf der Heide). The composition uses the lyrics of the first verse of the Third Reich-era marching song Erika, Der Spiegel reports.

Heino's song begins with the line “Auf der Heide blüht ein kleines Blümelein und das heißt Erika” — the first verse of the 1938 march begins the same way. The composer of the march was Herms Niel, who became an author of Nazi-era marching songs in the 1930s.

Differences in the new composition

The other verses of the historical composition are not used in the new song. The melody and musical arrangement also differ significantly from the 1938 recording: Heino's release has a fast techno beat in the style of a dance hit.

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The performer himself rejected comparisons with the historical march. He said he did not understand what “Erika” had to do with hatred or violence and called the new composition an independent work. Heino also said that he would not perform the historical march and rejects any glorification of Nazism.

Reason for the blocking

The singer's manager, Helmut Werner, told dpa that the song was registered with GEMA as a separate work. According to him, a teaser for the composition gained one million views and more than 100,000 shares on Instagram in 11 hours.

The video disappeared from YouTube several minutes after publication, several media outlets reported. According to them, the platform explained the blocking by citing its hate speech rules. Jüdische Allgemeine stressed that the original “Erika” was a Nazi propaganda marching song, although its lyrics do not mention Adolf Hitler or the NSDAP.

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