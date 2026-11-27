The electric bulk carrier BRF Froan, built for Norwegian shipping company Berge Rederi Future, has left the Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry shipyard in China. The vessel is equipped with a 23,500 kWh battery, Electrek reports. The ship is now heading to Norway, where it is expected to begin transporting large blocks of marble early next year.

Voyages between Norwegian ports

The 130-metre-long BRF Froan has a deadweight capacity of up to 13,250 tonnes. The vessel will operate between the ports of Brønnøy and Elnesvågen along a 230-nautical-mile route without using diesel fuel.

Berge Rederi Future co-owner Eivind Berge told TradeWinds that the ship will travel continuously between the ports like a ferry. A round trip will take about 24 hours. Charging facilities have already been installed at the loading and unloading ports, which, he said, will enable continuous voyages.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electric propulsion and rotor sails

The battery powers 6,000 kW electric motors that drive the propellers. Two rotor sails are installed at the stern of the vessel — rotating cylinders that generate additional thrust through the Magnus effect. The company estimates they will save about 339 kW per voyage.

Berge Rederi Future also expects that switching to battery power will reduce annual carbon emissions by 10,000 tonnes and nitrogen oxide emissions by 220 tonnes. A second vessel in the project, BRF Frøya, is already under construction in China; it is scheduled to be handed over to the customer in 2027.

Read us on