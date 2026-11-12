Fuel price caps to be lowered from Friday — Polsat News

From Friday, the maximum prices for petrol and diesel fuel will be reduced. A litre of 95 petrol will cost no more than 6.06 zlotys, 98 petrol up to 6.68 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 7.54 zlotys, Polsat News reports.

Diesel price will decrease the most

The most significant reduction will concern diesel fuel: its maximum price will decrease by 12 groszy per litre, from 7.66 to 7.54 zlotys. The maximum price of 95 petrol will fall from 6.10 to 6.06 zlotys per litre, while that of 98 petrol will decrease from 6.70 to 6.68 zlotys.

The next announcement by the energy minister on fuel price caps is expected to be published on Friday. It will set the maximum prices for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regulation under the CPN package

The introduction of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the government’s Ceny Paliwa Niżej, or CPN, package. Its purpose is to limit price increases at filling stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling costs.

The mechanism began operating after part of the provisions of the law on the tax on extraordinary profits of fuel companies entered into force. The president signed the law and at the same time referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent constitutional review. Failure to comply with the maximum prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

The law also opened the possibility of temporarily reducing excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. The measures are to be financed by a new levy on fuel companies receiving extraordinary profits. The rules provide for a 60% tax on such profits from the sale of liquid fuels earned from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. According to government estimates, the entire support package will operate until the end of 2026 and may cost around 5 billion zlotys.

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