1,150 people leave North Darfur in three days — Anadolu Agency

In North Darfur state in western Sudan, around 1,150 people left four villages in the Umm Bar district between October 29 and 31 due to a worsening security situation. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing the International Organization for Migration.

Displacement from four villages

According to assessments by IOM field teams, people were displaced from the villages of Muzbat, Oreri, Tari and Umm-Kharaz. Some of the affected families moved to other locations within the Umm Bar district, while others crossed the border into Chad.

The organization noted that the security situation in the area remains highly tense and unstable. Earlier, the IOM reported that 895 people had been displaced from three villages in the Umm Bar district on October 24.

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Armed conflict in Sudan

Since April 2023, fighting has continued in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army following a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary formation into the armed forces.

According to the agency, the conflict has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million people. The Rapid Support Forces control five states in Darfur, although parts of North and West Darfur remain under army control. The army also holds most of the country's other states, including the capital, Khartoum.

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