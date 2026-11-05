In Israel, Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman, according to the Jerusalem Post, has abandoned his veto on forming a government with the participation of ultra-Orthodox parties. As Israel’s N12 television channel reported, this opened the possibility for the opposition bloc to begin negotiations with the United Torah Judaism party.

Negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox party

According to the publication, the opposition bloc is also discussing the possibility of drafting a softer military conscription law. United Torah Judaism, which had long been a coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not recommend any candidate for prime minister during consultations with President Isaac Herzog.

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The party’s decision to refrain from making a recommendation came amid reports of tensions in its relations with Netanyahu. This decision could benefit the opposition bloc, which seeks to replace the incumbent prime minister. Opposition party leaders have recently shown greater willingness to include ultra-Orthodox forces in the coalition.

Lieberman’s position

During a briefing on Tuesday, Lieberman ruled out participation in a unity government with Netanyahu, as well as in the formation of a minority government that would depend on the support of Arab parties. At the same time, he said he would have no objections to a coalition with those who agree to his principles and to a law on conscripting members of the ultra-Orthodox community.

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