According to NDR, the Afghan side has cancelled a flight scheduled for November 24 to deport Afghans from Germany to Kabul. The charter plane was to fly the route Leipzig — Turkey — Kabul, Tagesschau reports.

According to NDR, the Taliban again vetoed the flight, as in a similar situation in June. Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior neither confirmed nor denied the cancellation. The ministry stated that every charter operation requires organizational and operational preparation, so decisions on carrying it out are often made at short notice.

Four employees in Qatar

As Afghan diplomatic circles told Tagesschau, the Taliban are likely seeking to put pressure on the German government over delays in the entry of four consular employees from Kabul. They have been in Qatar for several days and are awaiting their onward journey to Germany.

These employees are to reinforce the Afghan embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General in Bonn, where two Taliban representatives are already working. In the summer, the German government approved the entry of four additional consular employees. According to Germany’s Interior Ministry, they are to assist with deportations by preparing the necessary documents for Afghans who are to be expelled from the country.

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Visas for this group were to be issued at the German embassy in Doha, the capital of Qatar. At the same time, Germany’s Foreign Ministry said that no additional visas related to Afghan consular employees had been issued so far, without explaining the reasons for the delay.

Security concerns

According to NDR, the delay may be connected to security concerns. The broadcaster reported that there are indications that one of the four employees was sent by the Taliban intelligence service GDI, while another was likely sent by the Taliban Interior Ministry. Germany’s Foreign and Interior ministries did not respond to NDR’s questions about this information.

In June, the Taliban had already secured the postponement of a similar deportation flight. After that, the German government stated that it would allow the entry of four additional consular employees — the same ones now waiting in Qatar.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also told Tolonews that the movement seeks through diplomatic channels to prevent mass deportations from Europe and ensure respect for the rights of people living there. According to him, if deportation is necessary, it should be regulated through coordination and mutual agreement.

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