The US Department of Justice, according to several media reports, is sending California prosecutor Bill Essayli to Florida to lead a criminal investigation into the 2022 search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and Jack Smith’s handling of the classified documents case. The Guardian reports.

Investigation in Florida

Politico was the first to report Essayli’s appointment. The New York Times and Bloomberg Law later also wrote about his transfer. US Department of Justice spokespersons did not respond to journalists’ requests for comment on the decision.

According to the outlet, the broader criminal investigation into whether officials from the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations violated Trump’s rights has reached a dead end at the office of the federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Florida. Jason Reding Quiñones, who headed that office, resigned in early November. Other prosecutors who had worked on the case also left.

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Previous court ruling

Reports of Essayli’s assignment emerged several weeks after a federal judge ruled that he was unlawfully serving as head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Los Angeles and must be removed from overseeing two criminal proceedings. That ruling is being appealed.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the search of Mar-a-Lago, calling it political persecution by the Department of Justice under the Biden administration. Essayli was appointed interim federal prosecutor in April 2025 without Senate confirmation. The Trump administration later kept him in a leadership role with the title of first assistant.

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