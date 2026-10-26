Up to 67,000 Israeli citizens who are abroad may return to the country to vote in person in the elections. Voting is available only on election day and with personal attendance, except for serving military personnel and diplomats, ABC News Australia reports.

The US nonprofit AID Coalition, which describes itself as nonpartisan, estimated the number of such voters at up to 67,000. The estimate is based on surveys of expatriates and registration data collected as part of the Fly&Vote initiative. According to the organisation, about half of participants come from the United States, while others come from Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Fight for a majority

Polls indicate that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may face a serious battle to retain power. His main rival has been named as Gadi Eisenkot, the former head of Israel's military, who leads the newly created opposition party Yashar.

The latest figures from Channel 12 and Channel 13, released on Thursday, gave Yashar several more seats than Netanyahu's Likud party. After the vote, both political forces will have to conduct coalition negotiations to secure the 61-seat majority required to form a government.

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In September, Likud attempted to block the Fly&Vote initiative by appealing to the election commission, but withdrew the case after reaching an agreement.

Voters from Australia

Anat Dror, who has lived in Melbourne for nearly five years and recently received Australian citizenship, has already travelled to Israel to vote. She said the trip involves the expense of a costly ticket, missed workdays and separation from her children, but these circumstances did not stop her.

Dror estimates that between 500 and 1,000 citizens may arrive in Israel from Australia to take part in the elections. Another voter from Sydney, Guy Marom, said he would support one of the parties in the so-called change camp — political forces seeking to end Netanyahu's time in power.

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