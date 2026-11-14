Astronomers have discovered a large icy object beyond Pluto, 2026 ED138, which could become the sixth officially recognized dwarf planet in the Solar System. It was found by Matthew Holman, a senior astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, while analyzing observations from the Simonyi Survey Telescope at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. ScienceDaily reports on the discovery.

If its status is confirmed, 2026 ED138 will join the five dwarf planets currently recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea, and Makemake. Mario Juric, a professor of astronomy at the University of Washington, said the object may be approximately 1,000 kilometers in diameter. According to him, it is the largest trans-Neptunian object discovered in about 20 years.

Observations of the object

Holman detected the object on the evening of October 13 using software developed with his colleague Kevin Napier. The system compares billions of telescope detections, looking for points of light recorded in different images that move as a single celestial body.

After the initial detection, Juric found another 20 observations of 2026 ED138 in the Rubin Observatory archive, including ones dated March 2026. The researchers also identified images of the object in archives of other astronomical surveys dating back to 2016. This made it possible to reconstruct more than a decade of its orbital motion.

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Dwarf planet status

2026 ED138 is currently located about 46 astronomical units from the Sun, while Pluto's average distance is about 40 astronomical units. The object is classified as trans-Neptunian because it moves beyond Neptune's orbit.

Based on measurements of brightness and distance, as well as estimates of the surface's reflectivity, the diameter of 2026 ED138 may range from 600 to 1,500 kilometers. An icy body of this size is generally expected to have sufficient gravity to assume a nearly spherical shape. However, additional observations are needed to determine its actual dimensions and dwarf planet status.

The object remained unnoticed because it is located near the plane of the Milky Way, where a large number of stars create a dense background of light. The Rubin Observatory will repeatedly survey the Southern Hemisphere sky over ten years, which may help find other large bodies missed by previous surveys.

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