Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi scored the only goal in Paris Saint-Germain's home match against Troyes in the French championship. The Parisians won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes and extended their run to 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Zabarnyi opened the scoring in the 39th minute, heading in Senny Mayulu's cross. The attack began after a quickly taken corner by Désiré Doué. The goal was the Ukrainian's second of the season.

PSG played without several leaders

As The Express Tribune reports, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Nuno Mendes, Maghnes Akliouche and captain Marquinhos did not play for PSG due to injuries. Achraf Hakimi was given a rest, while João Neves started the match on the bench.

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Despite the squad absences, Luis Enrique's team secured its seventh consecutive victory in Ligue 1. After this win, PSG are three points ahead of Paris FC and top the standings. The run of 11 victories in all competitions is the longest for the Parisians under Enrique, who took charge of the club in 2023.

Troyes' missed chances

In the second half, Troyes had a chance to equalise, but Renaud Ripart shot wide from a promising position. Late in the match, Lucas Maronnier scored, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

After the international break, PSG will play away against Nice and then host Roma in the Champions League. In another match on Saturday, Paris FC beat Auxerre 1-0 and retained second place in the championship.

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