In the United States, the number of initial jobless claims for the week ending November 21 fell by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 189,000. This was below the market forecast of 201,000 claims, Anadolu Agency reports, citing data from the US Department of Labor.

Revision of data for the previous week

The figure for the previous week was revised down by 1,000 to 202,000 claims. The four-week moving average, which smooths out weekly fluctuations, decreased by 1,500 to 196,000.

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Continuing jobless claims

The number of continuing jobless claims, which reflects the number of people already receiving benefits, for the week ending November 14 declined by 95,000 to 1.697 million. Data for the previous week were revised upward by 29,000 to 1.792 million.

The insured unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 1.1%. At the same time, the four-week moving average of continuing claims rose by 500 to 1,724,750. In October, the US economy added 165,000 jobs, while an increase of 65,000 had been expected. The unemployment rate in October fell to 4.1%, compared with 4.2% in September.

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