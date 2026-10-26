The government of Western Australia has approached consulting firm Deloitte to expedite the process of reimbursing funds for a study into the possible merger of three universities in the state. The authorities paid $166,000 for the preparation of the report. The document contained calculation errors amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as AI-hallucinated references, The Guardian reports.

Calculation errors

Deloitte considered three options for merging the University of Western Australia, Curtin University and Murdoch University, with low-, medium- and high-cost scenarios. In the high-cost scenario for the merger of Curtin University and the University of Western Australia, the report listed $514 million in costs up to “day 1” and another $145 million over the following five years.

Together, these amounts total $659 million, but the document gives a total of $399 million — a discrepancy of $260 million. Under the low-cost scenario for merging all three institutions, the sum of $396 million and $116 million should have equalled $512 million. The report instead stated $823 million, representing a discrepancy of $311 million.

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Report review

A state government spokesperson said the authorities were “extremely disappointed” by the discovery of the errors. According to the spokesperson, the government was told that they did not affect the modelling and conclusions of the report, but Deloitte must correct them during the review of the document and issue an updated version.

The company stated in the report that it used generative AI to gather research, summarise information and for editorial proofreading. The Guardian also found that one reference to a World Health Organization report contained ChatGPT metadata in the URL, indicating that the link was obtained directly from the chatbot.

In addition, the document repeatedly referred to Curtin University as Curtin University of Technology, a name the institution has not used since 2010. University of Canberra professor Stephen Bartos said that the scale of the errors undermines confidence in the study and may require a new report or a full manual review of the materials. Deloitte did not answer The Guardian’s questions.

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