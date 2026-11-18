Australia’s state of Western Australia will not be included in the federal natural gas reservation scheme, which is intended to require companies to retain part of their volumes for the domestic market. OilPrice reported this, citing state Premier Roger Cook and Reuters.

The state’s own rules

Western Australia already has a requirement to reserve 15% of gas to meet local demand. According to Cook, the existence of this mechanism convinced the federal government not to extend the new scheme to the state.

The region hosts facilities that produce 66% of Australia’s liquefied natural gas for export. In particular, Woodside Energy operates the North West Shelf project, while Chevron operates the Gorgon and Wheatstone platforms.

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Reasons for the federal initiative

Canberra proposed the federal mechanism earlier this year after warnings from the energy regulator about a possible gas shortage in the eastern coast states amid significant export volumes. The initial version provided for reserving up to 20% of each company’s production.

Industry representatives said that a strict requirement could worsen investment conditions in the country. The government subsequently changed its approach: companies will have to reserve up to 20% of volumes, rather than a fixed share at that level. The scheme is due to take effect on January 1, 2028.

Cook also noted that Western Australia has no pipeline or maritime connection to the eastern coast, where the risk of a gas shortage is greatest. In his view, the exemption for the state should provide certainty for attracting investment, launching new gas supplies, and creating jobs. Critics of the scheme warned that it could lower market prices and deter investment.

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