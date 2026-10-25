The Western Australian government will fund security measures at the private homes of state lawmakers amid concerns over attacks and threats against politicians. Authorities will also expedite a security review of parliament and provide politicians with additional electorate office staff, ABC News reports.

Attacks and threats against politicians

The discussion about security intensified after an attack on independent federal MP Helen Haines near her electorate office in the Australian state of Victoria. She lost both legs as a result of the incident, and the motive for the attack has not yet been established.

Separately, an investigation is ongoing into John Lawrence Smart, who was charged with threatening staff at the office of Western Australian Labor Party MP Hannah Beazley. Labor MP Mark Folkard, who previously worked as a police officer, also said that he is dealing with a stalker. In his view, politicians should look for the causes of rising tensions rather than merely calling for them to be reduced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lawmakers’ accessibility and security

Western Australian Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said that over the past two years it has become increasingly difficult for politicians to remain accessible to voters. State Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti also said that political debate had become more extreme and that politicians were increasingly being dehumanized.

Minister John Carey linked aggressive statements on social media to the creation of an environment that may encourage violence or aggression against public figures. At the same time, some lawmakers consider in-person meetings with voters to be one way of easing tensions.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch said that the level of threats in the state is lower than in other parts of the country. According to him, police are holding briefings for lawmakers on personal security measures so that they can continue to maintain a presence in their communities.

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