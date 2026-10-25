In Western Australia, the government may consider restoring passenger rail services between Perth and Albany following the planned buyback of the state's freight rail network. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

The 450-kilometre Great Southern Railway, built in the 1900s, connects Perth with Albany. Its route passes through Narrogin, Wagin, Katanning, Tambellup and Mount Barker, among other places. Passenger services on the line were discontinued in 1978; several subsequent attempts to restore them were unsuccessful.

Assessment of costs and benefits

The rail advocacy group Countrynet Rail Alliance believes that returning the network to public control creates an opportunity to restore agricultural and passenger transport services. The organisation's representative, Simon Lias, called for a dedicated feasibility study to assess the project's costs and potential benefits.

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A spokesperson for Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said that public control of the network would make it possible to consider new opportunities for passenger services. At the same time, he stressed that significant capital investment and ongoing operating costs would be needed for rail to become a viable alternative to road transport.

Support from communities along the route

The proposal was supported by the authorities of Albany and other major towns along the railway line. Albany Mayor Greg Stokes said that many city residents support the return of the train. In his view, the route could benefit the tourism industry and the economy of the Great Southern region.

Katanning Shire President Kristy D'Aprile noted that regular services could make it easier for residents to access medical, educational and social services in Perth and Albany. She also believes that the railway would help local businesses and agricultural enterprises attract and retain workers.

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