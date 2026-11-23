Western intelligence agencies believe that Russia — an aggressor state — may place a satellite with a nuclear charge into orbit by the end of the year. According to the Bundeswehr Space Command, the launch could take place as early as December, Tagesschau reports.

According to journalists from WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, Western militaries and intelligence agencies, including the Bundeswehr and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, recently shared relevant information with several NATO states. The satellite in question is reportedly called “Sputnik-S” and has been stored in the Moscow area for several years.

In early November, intelligence agencies warned that the device with a nuclear charge could be launched within 60 days. Germany’s Ministry of Defence did not answer specific questions about Moscow’s possible plans, citing the confidentiality of internal consultations.

Moscow’s reaction and the US assessment

The Russian Embassy said it had no information about the events described and rejected the assumptions, calling them part of a propaganda campaign. The diplomatic mission also claims that Russian space activities comply with international obligations and are exclusively peaceful in nature.

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In October, the US Defense Intelligence Agency, DIA, said in its space security assessment that Russia is developing a satellite to transport nuclear weapons. The DIA noted that placing objects with nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction in orbit is prohibited by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Consequences of an explosion in orbit

According to the DIA’s assessment, once such a satellite is placed in orbit, there will be few effective means of countering it. Stephen Whiting, commander of US Space Command, said that a nuclear explosion in space could disable about one-third of satellites in low Earth orbit in the first hours or days, while the rest would gradually fail over the following months.

German military officials warn that the consequences could include disruptions to civilian and military satellites, the emergence of a dangerous debris cloud, and a powerful electromagnetic pulse capable of causing large-scale failures of technical systems on Earth. Major General Armin Fleischmann said that for Germany, this would mean possible power outages and significant restrictions on communications and navigation.

Western observers also suggest that the Russian satellite Kosmos-2553, launched in February 2022, may have been a test device for studying the impact of strong radiation on satellite systems. Russia officially stated that the device was intended for scientific research into cosmic radiation.

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