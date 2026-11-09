In the United Kingdom, the Football Association called up Newcastle United defender Dan Burn to the national team in place of Marc Guehi, who was ruled out through injury. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing an association statement.

Replacement due to injury

The 34-year-old Burn, who has made 11 appearances for England, joined head coach Thomas Tuchel's team at the Tottenham Hotspur training base. He will prepare with the team for Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

The 26-year-old Guehi was substituted at half-time in Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest, in which his team lost 1-3. British media reported that the footballer has a hip problem.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nations League matches

England will host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday before travelling to Madrid on Sunday for a match against reigning world champions Spain. These will be the English team's final matches in Nations League Group A3.

After four matches, England are second with nine points, three points behind group leaders Spain. Croatia are third and the Czech Republic fourth. England can secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals in March if they do not lose to Croatia.

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