The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-103 in Sacramento, California, ending a three-game losing streak. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in three quarters, Taipei Times reports.

37 points in 29 minutes

Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, including four of five three-pointers, as well as all seven free throws. He spent 29 minutes on the court and did not return in the final quarter. In each of his past three games, the guard has scored at least 31 points.

Rookie Adai Mara, who came off the bench, contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell scored 14 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 11 rebounds. The visitors' lead reached 27 points.

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Late surge in the second quarter

The Kings trailed 11-25 but tied the score at 47-47 with 3 minutes 42 seconds remaining before halftime after a free throw by Darius Acuff Jr. However, the Thunder finished the second quarter with a 15-3 run and went into halftime leading 62-50. At that point, Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points in 18 minutes.

In the third quarter, his three-pointer extended Oklahoma City's lead to 91-76. At the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors went on a 19-4 run with Gilgeous-Alexander already off the court. For Sacramento, rookie Darius Acuff Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds. Zach LaVine missed the game due to illness.

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