Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was booed by his own fans during the Premier League away match against Nottingham Forest in Nottingham. As BBC Sport reports, the 25-year-old French footballer was booed every time he touched the ball. Some fans also chanted that he was not wanted there.

Reaction to the interview

The reaction from the stands came after the publication of Fofana’s two-hour unauthorized interview with French YouTuber Zack Nani. According to BBC Sport, during the conversation the footballer apparently joked about the penalty he failed to score in the shootout in last month’s League Cup match lost to Liverpool.

Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso said that the centre-back had apologized and that such a situation would not happen again. Nani defended the footballer, saying that he was clearly upset during the interview and acknowledged that he needed to play better.

Match progress

In the fifth minute, Chelsea conceded after an Igor Jesus volley. In the 51st minute, Fofana fouled Liam Delap in the penalty area, received a yellow card, and Morgan Gibbs-White converted the penalty to double the hosts’ advantage.

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Fofana was replaced by Levi Colwill in the 56th minute, after Emmanuel Emegha reduced Chelsea’s deficit. In the 72nd minute, Gibbs-White scored for a second time to make it 3:1. This season, Fofana has made 10 appearances for Chelsea.

In the interview, the defender also explained that he decided to take the penalty against Liverpool as one of the experienced players on the pitch. Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for £75 million, said that at one point football made him unhappy rather than happy, but he later recovered physically and psychologically.

The publication of the interview coincided with a poor run for Chelsea: last week, the team lost 1:4 at home to Leeds, suffering three defeats in four matches. After 11 Premier League rounds, the club is among four teams that have conceded more than 20 goals.

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