The defense team of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to take part in talks that President Isaac Herzog proposed holding at his residence to seek an agreement on ending the criminal proceedings. The Jerusalem Post reported this on Sunday, November 29.

Lawyers Amit Hadad, Israel Volnerman and Noa Milstein said the trial should be concluded as quickly as possible, citing recent comments by the judges. Netanyahu’s office and the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara were informed about the president’s proposal, the publication said, citing an informed source.

Court remarks

Last Wednesday, a panel of the Jerusalem District Court called on prosecutors to consider dropping the charges in Case 4000. The judges also expressed doubts as to whether the actions involved in Case 2000 constitute a criminal offense.

Regarding Case 1000, the judges said that most of the evidence had already been presented and suggested finding a procedural way to conclude the proceedings and issue a decision. At the same time, the panel stressed that its comments were preliminary impressions rather than a verdict and concerned Netanyahu only.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Positions of the parties

Baharav-Miara said the prosecution would examine the court’s remarks and reiterated its readiness for an agreement that would correspond to the nature of the alleged actions and offenses. Herzog’s office said that the president trusts Israel’s judicial system and believes that the judges’ position should be heeded.

Several months ago, Herzog had already proposed holding such talks. Baharav-Miara responded positively to the proposal at the time, while Netanyahu and his lawyers did not respond. Earlier, Hadad said in court that mediation should be conducted in court rather than at the president’s residence.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in all three cases, as well as bribery in Case 4000. The prime minister denies any wrongdoing. The trial began in May 2020 and is currently at the stage of the defense presenting evidence.

Read us on