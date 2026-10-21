The Jerusalem District Court in Israel does not currently have sufficient evidence to support a murder charge against Agam Tsarafi and Shilat Huta in the case of Benayahu Razi's death. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Tsarafi's lawyers from the Public Defender's Office.

At the same time, according to the defense attorneys, the court found sufficient preliminary evidence for a charge of aiding and abetting murder. The court also referred both defendants to the probation service, which is to assess the possibility of their release under restrictive conditions while the case is being considered.

Defense position

Tsarafi's lawyers, Roi Politi and Omri Stern, insist that their client was not part of a murder plan and did not want Razi to die. According to them, the court accepted these arguments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The defense attorneys also claim that after her arrest, Tsarafi was subjected to harsh and humiliating treatment by the Israel Prison Service. In September, the Public Defender's Office appealed to the Tel Aviv District Court over her detention conditions. After footage of Tsarafi in custody emerged, her lawyers asked the court to prohibit further distribution of such recordings, believing that this humiliates her and could harm her right to a fair trial.

Case circumstances

In August, Tsarafi and Huta were charged along with four minors in the case involving the murder of 19-year-old Razi. According to the prosecution, Razi died from stab wounds in an apartment in Jerusalem in July.

The indictments state that the women told the minors that Razi had used violence against them. Prosecutors claim that after this, the six people jointly decided to attack Razi and his friend, and the minors armed themselves with knives and other objects before returning to the apartment. According to the prosecution's version, Huta entered the apartment with the minors, while Tsarafi remained in a car and followed events via a video call initiated by Huta. Neither woman is accused of inflicting the fatal stab wounds.

Read us on