Worldwide, tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates declined in 2025, but the pace of progress is lagging behind the targets set by the global End TB strategy. The incidence rate was 129 new cases per 100,000 population, compared with 131 cases a year earlier — a decrease of 1.6%, Health Policy Watch reports, citing a World Health Organization report.

Progress lags behind targets

Over the decade from 2015 to 2025, tuberculosis incidence worldwide fell by 14%. At the same time, the End TB strategy called for this indicator to be reduced by 50% by 2025 and by 80% by 2030.

The number of tuberculosis deaths in 2025 is estimated at about 1.13 million. This is 4% lower than the 1.18 million deaths in 2024 and 35% lower than the 1.74 million recorded in 2015. Thus, in 2025 the first End TB interim target for reducing mortality was achieved, although it had originally been planned for 2020.

The highest disease burden

The 30 countries with a high tuberculosis burden account for 88% of all cases worldwide. About a quarter of cases in 2025 were registered in India. The eight countries that together account for approximately two-thirds of global cases also included Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Bangladesh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among people who developed tuberculosis, 54% were men, 35% were women, and 11% were children. WHO experts noted significant progress in reducing the overall number of cases in the African and European regions, as well as in China and India.

WHO warns of funding shortfalls

WHO expressed concern over cuts in international donor funding for tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment programs. In 2025, total funding for these areas amounted to $6.6 billion — only 30% of the annual target of $22 billion set for 2027.

Some countries with a high disease burden increased domestic funding, most notably India and Indonesia. At the same time, WHO noted that the effects of reduced overall funding for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention may emerge with a delay.

Read us on