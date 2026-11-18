On November 17, 2026, US lawmakers reached an agreement in principle on requiring civil aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B In systems, which provide crews with information about air traffic around them. The initiative was announced at an event on Capitol Hill organized by the families of victims of the January 2025 collision between a passenger aircraft and a military helicopter over the Potomac River, AeroTime reports.

Who the requirements will apply to

The US Federal Aviation Administration currently requires the use of ADS-B Out in a significant portion of the country’s controlled airspace. This equipment transmits aircraft location data, while ADS-B In makes it possible to receive information about other aircraft.

The new requirement is to apply to airliners, business aircraft, and general aviation aircraft operating in airspace where ADS-B Out transmitting equipment is already mandatory. At the same time, it does not require ADS-B In to be installed on every aircraft: for example, a vintage light aircraft or a balloon allowed to fly without ADS-B Out will not automatically have to install this equipment.

Deadline and crash investigation

The Senate-approved ROTOR Act sets a deadline for equipping aircraft by December 31, 2031. For aircraft with a maximum certificated takeoff weight of less than 12,500 pounds operating under Part 91 rules, which govern most private flights in the United States, it provides for less expensive alternatives, including portable receivers. The US Federal Aviation Administration will determine which equipment meets the requirements.

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The agreement still needs to be approved by Congress, as the House of Representatives and the Senate previously passed different aviation safety bills. Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz expressed hope that Congress would pass the law by the end of the year.

On January 29, 2025, American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines using a CRJ700, collided over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with an Army Black Hawk helicopter. All 64 people aboard the aircraft and the helicopter’s three crew members were killed. The US National Transportation Safety Board found that shortcomings in airspace design, oversight, and risk management by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army contributed to the crash.

According to the board’s modeling, an ADS-B-based alert system could have warned the airliner’s crew about the helicopter 59 seconds before the collision and then again 35 seconds before it. The aircraft’s existing collision warning system functioned properly, but did not issue maneuvering instructions because of altitude limitations built into it. The board also issued 50 recommendations on helicopter routes, air traffic control procedures, safety oversight, and collision-prevention equipment.

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