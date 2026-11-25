In Germany, rail company Deutsche Bahn plans to soon begin selling tickets for carrier Flixtrain online and through its app. This was reported by Der Spiegel. Previously, Deutsche Bahn’s sales channels were closed to competitors’ offers.

Sales through digital channels

The planned cooperation concerns passenger rail transport. Flixtrain is a competitor of Deutsche Bahn, and its tickets are to appear in the state-owned group’s digital channels — online and in the app. The report refers specifically to the company’s intention to offer these tickets, rather than sales that have already been launched.

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Pressure on the group

Der Spiegel suggests that the change in approach may be linked to growing pressure on Deutsche Bahn. The publication does not provide a specific date for the start of sales or other terms of the future cooperation. It also does not specify how ticket sales will be organized in the digital channels.

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