In Pakistan, the state-owned Pakistan Railways has introduced system-wide emergency measures for the safe operation of trains. They will remain in effect until December 31, while leave for employees in the field has been cancelled for three months.

Enhanced traffic control

As reported by The Express Tribune, the decision was made on the instructions of Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi. Officials have also been instructed to visit sites every Sunday and monitor train traffic. During business trips to other cities, railway employees must use trains.

The chief engineers of the civil and mechanical divisions will report daily to the ministry on their areas of work. Daily reports will also be required from the head of the security service. Abbasi said the measures are intended to ensure the safest possible journeys for passengers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 55 accidents since the start of the year

According to railway sources, since January 1, Pakistan Railways passenger and freight trains have been involved in more than 55 accidents of varying severity. According to the publication, these incidents likely resulted in the deaths of several people, injuries to dozens of people, and millions of rupees in damage to railway infrastructure.

Among the latest cases was the derailment of ten freight train wagons near Khanpur on August 27. On the same day, a locomotive and two carriages of the Rawal Express derailed near Kala Gujran. In September, accidents involving coal trains occurred near Kotri and Khairpur, as well as the derailment of a carriage of the Khyber Mail near Sanjhani.

According to railway sources, the highest number of accidents occurred in the Sukkur, Karachi and Multan divisions. In May, a train in Quetta was sabotaged, damaging three carriages.

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