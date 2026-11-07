The Zambian government plans to reduce the budget deficit in 2027 to no more than 3% of gross domestic product, compared with 5.9% this year. At the same time, the authorities aim to maintain economic growth at around 5%, TimesLIVE reports.

Reasons for the deficit increase

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane announced these targets during his budget speech. According to him, the deficit increased this year due to cuts in fuel taxes introduced to mitigate the impact of the war in Iran on households and businesses. The budget was also affected by spending on the purchase of maize for the country’s food reserves.

Last month, Zambia’s economic growth in 2026 was forecast at 5.3%. The country emerged from a prolonged debt crisis after becoming the first African state to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

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Betting on the copper industry

In October, Zambia received staff-level approval from the International Monetary Fund for a new $1.5 billion program. Musokotwane also said copper output this year is projected at 930,000 tonnes, compared with about 890,000 tonnes in 2025.

The government pledged a stable and predictable fiscal regime for mining companies. Zambia aims to more than triple copper production to 3 million tonnes by 2031.

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