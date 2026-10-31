In the Japanese city of Naha, the main hall of Shuri Castle will open to visitors on November 23. Reconstruction of the structure was completed in September, and final preparations are now underway: interior decoration, installation of information signs, and implementation of fire safety measures, The Japan Times reports.

Reconstruction after the fire

A state ceremony marking the completion of the project is scheduled for November 22. Reconstruction of the main hall began in November 2022, and its total cost is estimated at about 12 billion yen.

As of the end of September, the Okinawa prefectural authorities had received about 6.2 billion yen in donations from Japan and abroad. The funds were used to decorate the interior of the main hall and preserve traditional craft techniques.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New safety measures

The fire at the castle broke out on the night of October 31, 2019. The blaze destroyed nine buildings, including the main hall, and was extinguished after about 11 hours.

A committee established by the prefectural authorities was unable to determine the cause of the fire, although it suggested that an electrical equipment malfunction might have led to it. The committee named the large amount of wood in the main hall and neighboring structures as one factor in the spread of the fire.

During reconstruction, the building was equipped with leakage current protection devices, an automatic fire notification system, and sprinklers. A man in his 50s who lives near the castle and saw the fire from his home said that people were shocked and that he is waiting for the castle to open.

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