US housing inventory rose 7.4% in October — CNBC

In the United States, the number of active home listings reached 183,500 in October, up 7.4% from a year earlier. This was the highest annual increase in eight months. At the same time, sellers are largely not cutting asking prices, while buyers are pulling back because of higher mortgage rates, CNBC reports.

New listings declined

The number of active listings has increased every month since February, although new listings in October were down 7.5% compared with October 2025. According to Realtor.com, the country’s overall housing supply is now only 6.6% below the typical pre-pandemic level. This is the smallest gap since the start of the pandemic.

Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said the market is cooling on both sides: buyers are losing purchasing power because of higher mortgage rates, while homeowners are listing properties for sale less often. At the same time, she said there has been no mass withdrawal of listings or price cuts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The number of contracts decreased

In October, just over 20% of sellers reduced asking prices — about the same as in September and in October of the previous year. Mortgage rates declined somewhat during the month, but remained more than one percentage point higher than a year earlier.

The number of new deals at the signed-contract stage, before closing, fell 16.8% year over year, according to Zillow. This was the steepest annual decline since August 2023 and the weakest October reading since 2018.

Zillow estimated the monthly mortgage payment for a typical US home at $2,004 with a 20% down payment, excluding taxes and insurance. This is 12.8% higher than a year earlier and 4.8% higher than in September — the largest monthly increase in four years. Zillow Chief Economist Mischa Fisher expects an even greater contraction in November, but forecasts a slowing pace of the downturn at the beginning of the new year.

Read us on