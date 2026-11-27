Direct recordings from inside the human brain have helped resolve a neuroscience mystery about the role of Wernicke’s area that had persisted for more than a century. This brain region is known for its involvement in processing heard words, but new data have also shown its key importance for a related cognitive task.

Data from inside the brain

Nature reports on the findings. The publication notes that the conclusion was reached thanks to direct recordings of activity inside the human brain. The study concerns Wernicke’s area, a region associated with processing spoken language.

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Connection with brain implants

The illustration accompanying the article shows that brain implants trained on data from Wernicke’s area can decode intended speech in people with paralysis of the vocal tract. Nature cites a scientific paper by A. B. Silva and co-authors, published in the journal Science, volume 394, under number eaef8963 in 2026. The Nature article was published on November 27, 2026, in the Research Highlight section.

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