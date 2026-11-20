Ethereum developers have postponed the major Glamsterdam network upgrade until at least mid-January 2027. The most likely timeframe for the mainnet launch is said to be late January or early February, as application developers need time to fix smart contracts that may not work under the new rules.

Testing and remediation timelines

According to CoinDesk, representatives of the Ethereum Foundation and independent security researchers contacted more than 50 companies whose software could be affected by the upgrade. Most of them said they would be able to update their code by mid-January if the Glamsterdam rules remain unchanged.

Developers have tentatively scheduled testing on the public Hoodi testnet for the week of December 14. A final decision on conducting this test is to be made at the next developers’ meeting on November 26. According to the discussion at the meeting, application developers must address the most serious issues by mid-December and less urgent ones by January 10.

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Higher fees for contract creation

The Glamsterdam upgrade is intended to increase Ethereum’s throughput and enable applications, including on-chain trading platforms and lending services, to expand their functionality. At the same time, it significantly raises the base fee for creating a new smart contract, from 32,000 to 183,600 gas units. Separate costs for code storage are also предусмотрены.

Smart contracts calculated under the old parameters may run out of gas while executing a transaction and fail with an error. Security researchers identified around 200 potential issues. Ethereum Foundation developer Marius van der Wijden previously estimated that the changes could disrupt up to 15,000 applications and warned that one of the proposed ways to solve the problem could affect other applications instead.

The Geth, Nethermind, Reth, and ethrex teams supported keeping the current rules. Erigon insists on changing the parameters, while the Besu team agreed with the current approach after a narrower fix was proposed.

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