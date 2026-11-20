In France, insured losses from unrest and looting during cost-of-living protests on October 17–18, 2026, could reach €207 million. This preliminary estimate by the French insurance industry association France Assureurs, based on data as of November 12, covers 5,280 compensation claims, Euronews reports.

The bulk of losses falls on businesses

More than 95% of the projected amount, or €198 million, relates to damage to business property. A total of 4,050 compensation claims were filed in this category. Damage to private individuals’ property is estimated at €3.5 million across 370 claims, while vehicle damage is estimated at €6 million across 860 claims.

France Assureurs President Florence Lustman said the cost of the consequences of urban violence on October 17 and 18 is particularly high given the short duration of the events. By comparison, the 2005 unrest cost insurers €209 million over four weeks, while the “yellow vest” movement in 2018–2019 cost €256 million over several months.

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Assistance for small businesses

The French government has published rules for providing grants to companies with fewer than 50 employees that were affected by urban violence in October and November. Aid ranging from €1,000 to €10,000 is intended for small businesses that suffered the greatest losses.

Applications must be submitted through the Démarche numérique platform no later than six weeks after the decree is signed. In each region, applications will be considered by a committee chaired by the prefect or their representative, taking into account operational losses, the nature and scale of the damage, and the possibility of receiving other state or local support.

Local authorities in the hardest-hit areas have also allocated emergency funds. In addition, Bpifrance offers affected shop owners interest-free loans of up to €50,000, including to replenish stocks before Christmas.

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