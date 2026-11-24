In the United States, FBI Deputy Director Chris Raia plans to retire in December, according to The Independent. People familiar with the situation told The Washington Post about his decision. Raia may leave his post less than a year after his appointment.

Personnel changes at the FBI

Raia was responsible for the bureau's day-to-day operations, and his retirement will create another vacant leadership position at the FBI. According to The Washington Post's sources, he helped foster a calmer and more professional atmosphere at the agency and had experience managing counterterrorism cases.

Raia was appointed deputy director after podcaster Dan Bongino resigned in December. Bongino left the bureau amid reports of disputes with former Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration's handling of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Another deputy director, former Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey, left his post in September; no replacement has yet been appointed.

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Career at the FBI

Raia, a former U.S. Coast Guard officer, joined the FBI in 2003. For more than two decades, he investigated violent crime, drug trafficking and gang activity, and also led counterterrorism investigations and national security cases.

He helped coordinate the response to the deadly truck attack in New Orleans on January 1, 2025. In April, Raia was appointed head of the FBI's New York office after serving in a leadership role in the counterterrorism division at the bureau's headquarters.

Last week, Raia represented FBI Director Kash Patel at the House Homeland Security Committee's annual hearing on global threats. Lawmakers said Patel had declined to take part in the hearing, while the committee's Republican chairman, Andrew Garbarino, expressed disappointment over his absence.

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