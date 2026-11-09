In the United States, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters is leaving his post amid personnel changes in the administration of President Donald Trump. This came after the announcement of Stephen Miller’s appointment as the new White House chief of staff.

Miller’s statement

As The Hill reports, Miller called Walters a valuable member of the White House team who helped the administration achieve a number of its biggest victories. According to him, Walters will continue assisting the team from outside.

Axios was the first to report Walters’ departure. The report does not specify the reasons for his decision or his future plans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Change in chief of staff

Last week, Trump said that Susie Wiles would leave her post as White House chief of staff and move to Trump’s political organization. The president said that Miller, who had been deputy chief of staff, was to lead his staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

According to the outlet, Miller’s appointment came after an unsuccessful election day for the Republican Party: Democrats won the House of Representatives and the Senate and prevailed in regions where they had previously had less support.

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