In Germany, Stephan Keuter, deputy chair of the AfD parliamentary group, has retracted his previous statement about the party’s alleged contacts with the intelligence services of Russia, the aggressor state, and the United States. He said that neither he nor other members of the AfD parliamentary group maintain contacts with foreign intelligence services.

Clarification of the previous statement

As Der Spiegel reports, Keuter acknowledged that his remarks during an AfD parliamentary group press conference in the Bundestag on November 2, 2026, were unintentionally misleading and factually incorrect. The party’s parliamentary group circulated the corresponding statement.

At the beginning of November, while presenting the AfD’s positions on relations with the United States and Russia, Keuter said that the parliamentary group had contacts with the U.S. State Department and advisers to President Donald Trump. According to his statement at the time, there were also contacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the aggressor state, and its presidential administration, as well as with intelligence services linked to them.

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Reaction within the parliamentary group

A parliamentary group representative told dpa that Keuter additionally explained his statement in connection with the Bundestag’s planned discussion of intelligence service reform on Friday. According to dpa, his remarks became the subject of discussion at the AfD parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday.

The party’s domestic policy spokesperson, Gottfried Curio, reportedly sharply criticized Keuter. Parliamentary group chair Tino Chrupalla, according to the agency, warned that such statements could lead to accusations of treason.

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