In Poland, the condition of police officers injured during dramatic events in Krakow has improved. This was stated by Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland Czesław Mroczek.

The condition of law enforcement officers is improving

As RMF24 reports, the official referred to information from Police Chief Commander Marek Boroń. According to him, Boroń met with the police officers that day.

Mroczek noted that their condition is better, in particular after surgery. He added that he hopes the worst is already behind the law enforcement officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One of the police officers was transferred to a military hospital

Senior constable Artur Morański was transferred to a military hospital due to the need for procedures and operations. The deputy minister said that the fight for the police officer’s health continues.

According to Mroczek, not only recovery but also the possibility of returning to service is important for the law enforcement officers. He stated that if they wish to continue serving after treatment, the authorities will also seek this.

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