In Greece, Deputy Interior Minister Vangelis Liakos resigned after reports that companies owned by his two sisters had received direct state contracts worth more than €1.4 million. Politico Europe reports.

Official’s statement

Liakos announced his decision on November 28. In a social media post, he said he had been subjected to an immoral and vulgar attack and submitted his resignation in the hope of stopping pre-election cannibalism.

The official said he was not involved in his sisters’ professional activities and that family responsibility does not exist. Before resigning, he also claimed that he had no connection to the companies and that his sisters’ businesses were successful because they were at their most productive age. Liakos’ sisters did not comment publicly on the reports.

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Reaction and background

According to the publication, the turnover of Liakos’ sisters’ companies from state bodies increased eightfold after he was elected to parliament in 2019. Opposition parties demanded his resignation, saying he lacked the political and moral legitimacy to remain in office. Criticism also came from several representatives of the ruling New Democracy party, who urged him to make things easier for the government and resign.

Liakos took office on November 13 following personnel changes prompted by the resignation of Lazaros Tsavdaridis. He left the government after reports that his daughter had been registered with a youth handball team to obtain additional points when applying to university, although she did not play. Tsavdaridis denied any wrongdoing.

Liakos’ resignation was another blow to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy ahead of elections that have not yet been scheduled but are expected to take place next spring.

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