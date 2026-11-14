In the United States, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said that the country’s Navy submarines are an indispensable component of deterring adversaries in the Pacific. He said this while speaking to industry and Navy representatives at a Naval Submarine League event, The Japan Times reports.

Role of submarine forces

According to Colby, in a region characterized by vast distances and maritime geography, submarines can complicate an adversary’s plans in ways that few other assets can. He added that as the sea surface becomes increasingly observable and contested, the undersea domain gains even greater strategic value.

First island chain

The official emphasized the importance of submarine forces in preventing an adversary from gaining control over the so-called first island chain. According to him, it includes Japan, Taiwan, and parts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

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Colby also said that U.S. attack submarines play a disproportionately large role in weakening geopolitical rivals’ confidence in their ability to quickly achieve a decisive military victory in operations across or through vast bodies of water. Colby did not directly name China, but The Japan Times notes that the context of his remarks pointed specifically to it.

Next week, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to hold their third meeting this year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

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