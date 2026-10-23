Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Envoy of the UN for Syria, condemned the death of Syrian civilian Muath Salama al-Bair in the village of Jamla in the western part of Daraa province. Anadolu Agency reports.

UN representative's reaction

Cordone expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and stated that Israel must fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law. He described the deceased as a young Syrian civilian with a disability.

Incident circumstances

Muath Salama al-Bair was killed on Thursday during an Israeli military operation in Jamla. A relative of the deceased told the agency that he had a hearing impairment and was unable to respond to Israeli soldiers' orders to stop.

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The Israeli military said it opened fire after a person approached its forces and failed to comply with warnings. According to the military, the incident is being investigated.

The agency notes that Israeli military operations in southern Syria are continuing, including in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in southern Syria, including by occupying a UN-monitored buffer zone established under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement. Damascus has repeatedly condemned such actions as a violation of its sovereignty and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

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