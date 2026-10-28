In Australia, International Criminal Court Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan said that Canberra and other states are providing the court with significant support amid new sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. This week, she is in Canberra and Brisbane, where she is holding meetings with lawyers and officials from Australia and Pacific countries, ABC News reports.

According to Khan, the sanctions have already created certain difficulties for the court, but a number of countries have supported the ICC publicly or through private diplomatic contacts. She stressed that the court is introducing new systems to reduce the impact of the restrictions on staff and continue its work with victims who turn to the ICC.

Restrictions on the court

The latest US sanctions package, announced on October 9, targets the ICC as an institution. It provides for freezing the court's assets in the United States, as well as blocking the ICC's financial transactions and IT agreements with US companies. The full implementation of the measures has been postponed for 180 days.

Khan noted that the consequences of the sanctions are difficult to predict, as individual banks and other institutions may apply restrictions more broadly than required by US decisions. For this reason, it is currently impossible to determine how many court staff may face problems accessing banking or other services.

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Assistance from Canberra

The Australian government had previously been criticized by international lawyers for its slow response to the sanctions, as the country joined a statement condemning these measures about three days after it appeared. At the same time, the ICC deputy prosecutor positively assessed Canberra's public support.

According to her, Australian officials in the Netherlands provided notable and satisfactory assistance to Australian citizens working at the court, particularly in maintaining access to banking and financial services. Khan also said that the ICC and other multilateral institutions must resist pressure and defend the rules-based international order.

The United States and Israel sharply condemned the ICC after the court announced its intention to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The court also recently issued arrest warrants for several Taliban leaders in a case concerning the persecution of women and girls in Afghanistan.

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