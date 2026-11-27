In Belgium, on Friday, November 27, passenger information screens and public-address announcement systems stopped working at all railway stations due to an IT outage. This was confirmed by railway infrastructure operator Infrabel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Malfunction across the country

The disruption affected railway stations across the country. According to Belgian public broadcaster VRT, passenger information displays remained blank as a result of the malfunction. At the same time, the systems used to broadcast public-address announcements at stations became inoperative.

Thus, the outage affected two ways of informing passengers at stations: information on screens and messages delivered through announcement systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cause of the outage has not been established

Infrabel spokesperson Frédéric Petit said that an IT outage caused the disruption to the systems. At the time of the report, however, the root cause of this malfunction remained unknown.

Infrabel said it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

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