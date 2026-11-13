In Dublin, Ireland, following a major outage of Microsoft services that lasted nearly 24 hours and affected millions of users in 74 countries, calls have intensified to develop Europe’s own digital infrastructure. The malfunction affected, among other things, Outlook email and the Teams messaging service, Politico Europe reports.

Dependence on external technologies

Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch said after a meeting of EU leaders on artificial intelligence in Dublin that only 20% of European digital services run on European infrastructure. According to him, funds spent on American or Chinese technologies could instead be directed toward infrastructure under European control, as well as research and development.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X after the meeting that Europe’s independence cannot be outsourced and must be built in Europe. An EU diplomat present at the talks stressed the need to speed up permitting and investment in order to compete on the global market and ensure sovereignty.

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Calls to change public procurement

Finnish Member of the European Parliament Aura Salla said that the EU has handed over too much of its digital infrastructure to entities outside the bloc. She proposed that public contracts should support European technologies.

Digital SME Alliance Secretary General Sebastien Toffaletti called the outage a reminder of the systemic risk of concentrating digital infrastructure among a few global technology giants. In the United Kingdom, Liberal Democrat representative Victoria Collins called for an urgent end to dependence on a limited number of companies. German lawmaker Johannes Schätzl said that digital sovereignty should be defined by the ability to remain operational even during such outages.

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