In the United States, Delta Air Lines flights were delayed en masse due to a technical malfunction that disrupted operations at the carrier's main hub, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As Anadolu Agency reports, the outage affected aircraft departures and arrivals at a number of major US airports.

Restrictions on flights to Atlanta

The US Federal Aviation Administration initially halted departures of Delta flights bound for Atlanta. The measure was later replaced with a delay program: aircraft were allowed to depart, but the average delay was nearly an hour. The program was initially planned to remain in effect at least until 1:00 p.m. local time.

Delta attributed the disruptions to a malfunction in an automated system that calculates an aircraft's weight and balance before departure. The carrier's teams switched to manual procedures to dispatch flights safely while automation is being restored. At the same time, manual calculations slowed aircraft departures, limited gate availability for arriving aircraft, and intensified congestion at the airport.

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Delays at US airports

Passengers reported delays in Atlanta, Newark, LaGuardia, Washington Reagan and Dulles airports, as well as in Boston, Baltimore, Miami, and Minneapolis. According to FlightAware, nearly 500 flights were delayed at Atlanta airport shortly before 10:00 a.m.

As of 11:36 a.m. Eastern Time, the FAA's national status page no longer displayed a delay program for Atlanta. However, it remained unclear whether Delta had fully restored the automated system.

The outage occurred ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Atlanta airport authorities expect more than 4 million passengers by December 1, 5% more than last year.

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